Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Belfast 55-46 in the Panthers den on Tues., Feb. 9. The Panthers jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 14-7 at the quarter, 23-13 at the half and 35-29 at the end of three. The Lions would not go quietly however, as they rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game with three minutes to play on a C. Kelley 3-pointer. Parker Morrison snapped the tie with a 3-pointer with 2:52 to go, and Patrick McKenney, Jake Bickmore and Trevor Brown hit shots down the stretch for the Panthers.

Brown led Medomak with 20 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double, and McKenney added 15. Belfast was led by Bartlett with 18 and Kelley 17.

