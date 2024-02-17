The Medomak Valley girls basketball team advanced to the Class B South semifinal game by beating York 50-35 on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Portland Expo. The Panthers broke open a close game with a 9-0 run at the end of the first half to extend their lead to 28-15. Kytana Williamson scored all 9 of the Panthers’ points during that streak, and she had 21 points in the game to lead Medomak Valley.

Maya Cannon and Sara Nelson each scored 9 for the Panthers who improved to 15-4 on the season. Cannon, Chloe Fox and Claudia Feeley out-muscled the smaller York players under the basket at both ends throughout the game and forced York to take outside shots. Stifling, high-tempo team defense, which the Panthers have been known for all season, was the key to the victory. Nya Avery had 11 points to lead the Wildcats, who ended their season 12-8.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

