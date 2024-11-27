The Medomak Valley boys basketball team jumped out to a large early lead in the first quarter and then held off Ellsworth the rest of the way to win 64-49 in their preseason opener on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Waldoboro. The victory is noteworthy despite being a preseason contest because Ellsworth was the top seed in Class B North last season while they compiled an impressive 15-3 record.

Mason Nguyen led the Panthers with 21 points in the game, including eight in the first quarter when Medomak Valley claimed

a commanding 15-7 lead. Gabe Lash scored 17 points and Kristian Schumann tallied twelve.

