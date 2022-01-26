Medomak Valley made just enough foul shots in the final two minutes of play to pull out a 73-71 win over Camden Hills in a physical, hard fought game in Waldoboro on Jan. 25. Hunter Norton hit a big 3-pointer with under 30 seconds to go to tie the game. Finn Parmley came up a with a big block in the closing seconds and Jake Bickmore came down with the rebound. Patrick McKenney went to the line with six seconds to go and made both shots for a two point win. The Panthers were led by McKenney with 24 points, Trevor Brown 20 and Bickmore 11. Camden was led by Hunter Norton with 23, Weston DeWaard 16 and Aiden O’Connell 11.

