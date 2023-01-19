Medomak Valley boys basketball team raided the Black Bears den for a 70-53 win on Jan. 18. The Panthers pounced on Maranacook early, to take an 18-5 lead at the end of one. The defense of Jaiden Starr and Gabe Lash shut down Black Bear scorer Brayden St.Pierre in the second half, holding him to four points in the final two quarters.

The Panthers were led by Kory Donlin with a game high 27 points, Blake Morrison 14, and Gabe Lash 11. Maranacook was led by Keagan McClure with 18 and Brayden St.Pierre with 16.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

