Medomak Valley boys basketball team opened their season with a 59-48 win at Oceanside on Jan. 15. The Panthers took the lead for good in the first quarter and rolled to a 16-10 first quarter lead, and then build an 18 point lead by the half to put the game away early. The second half turned into a foul shooting contest early with Medomak sinking 13 of 23 and Oceanside 11 of 19.

Medomak was led by Patrick McKinney with 14, Aidan Starr 11 and Trevor Brown 11. Oceanside was led by Budhi Ames with 15 and Elliot Lucier 11.

