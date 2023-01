Medomak Valley girls basketball team won their ‘Pink Out’ Paws for a Cause game 56-35 over Maranacook on Jan. 18 in the Panthers den. The Lady Panthers improve to 8-4 with the win.

Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 17 points and Maya Cannon 11. The Black Bears were led by Eliza Pattershall with 13 points, and Allie LaBelle 10.

