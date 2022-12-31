Advanced Search
Panthers rally from behind to tame Mustangs Medomak 63 - Mt.View 58

at

Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Mt.View 63-58 on Dec. 30 in the Panthers den. Medomak led 20-16 at the quarter, 35-27 at the half, and led by as many as 11, before the Mustangs went on a 12-2 run to pull  within one, 48-47 at the end of three. Noah Hurd scored two hoops off steals and settled a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth to give Mt.View a six point lead. The Panthers rallied for nine straight points to retake the lead. Medomak had plenty of chances at the foul line, but struggled, making just 10 of 30 shots. Medomak out rebounded the Mustangs 45-21, led by Finn Parmley with 11 rebounds, Donlin 10, Jaiden Starr 7, Gabbe Lash 6, and Tucker Holgerson and

Kory Donlin scores on a reverse lay-up for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Blake Morrison drives past Mt.View’s Tyler Russell. (Paula Roberts photo)

Morrison 5 each.

Three Medomak players scored in double figures, Blake Morrison 16, Kory Donlin 15 and Kevin Sincyr 10. Mt.View was led by Hurd with 26, Wyatt Evenson 14 and Max Bottonfield 11.

