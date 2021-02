Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Boothbay 76-46 in the Panthers den on Feb. 15. The Panthers roared to a 20-8 first quarter lead then coasted to victory. Ten Medomak players scored in the win, led by Patrick McKenney 16, Trevor Brown 16, Jake Bickmore 14 and Jacob Craig 9. Boothbay was led by Ben Pearce with 16, Griffin Kristen 11 and Sullivan Rice 9.

