Medomak Valley’s bench saw plenty of action in their 74-33 win over Lincoln Academy in boys basketball action on March 2 in the Eagles nest. The Panthers jumped out to a 24-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in the lopsided game. Medomak was led by Trevor Brown and Patrick McKenney with 18 points each, and Blake Morrison with 10. Lincoln was led by Nick Prior with 8 and Tucker Stiles and Gabe Hagar with 7 each.

