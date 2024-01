Medomak Valley boys basketball team robbed the Eagles nest for a 77-64 win at Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The loss was the first of the season for Lincoln. Four Medomak players scored in double figures in the win, including Kristian Schumann 20, Gabe Lash 20, Kory Donlin 17 (10R), and Mason Nguyen 15. Three Eagles scored in double figures, including Gabe Hagar 17, Lucas Houghton 16 and Tucker Stiles 13.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print