Panthers rob Eagles nest in extra innings Medomak 10 - Lincoln 6

Medomak Valley baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 10-6 in nine innings on May 23 in the Eagles nest. Tied at 6-6 at the end of sixth inning, neither team could post a run over the next two innings. The Panthers rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth to win by four. Wyatt Simmons hit a bases loaded

Tucker Holderson scores on a wild pitch as LA pitcher Myles Wotton awaits the throw. (Paula Roberts photo)

Ben Sawyer makes the diving stop in the infield for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

single, and Hayden Staples a RBI double in the rally.

Relief pitcher Staples collected the win. LA relief pitcher Myles Wotton took the loss.

Medomak was led at the plate by Blake Morrison and Tucker Holgerson with three hits each, Brady Carter and Isaac Simmons two singles each, and Staples a double. Lincoln was led by Nick Prior with a double and two singles, and Riley DeLisle and Tucker Stiles with two singles each.

