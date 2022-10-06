Advanced Search
Panthers rob the Tigers den Medomak 3 - Gardiner 1

Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Gardiner in the Tigers den on Oct. 6. Gardiner took a 1-0 lead with 12:16 to go on a shot from Chase Morris. The Panthers netted two goals before the half to take a 2-1 lead into the break. Vishal Mellor unleashed a high chip over Tiger Keeper Patrick Mansur, who was out of the net with 11:53 to play. Slavik Moody dribbled through the Gardiner defense to give the Panthers the lead for good. Mellor scored the third goal with 13:58 remaining in the second half on a little through pass from Juan Carlson.

Dima Cheesman takes a hit to the face in Medomak Valley’s 3-1 win at Gardiner. (Paula Roberts photo)

