The Medomak Valley boys basketball team thrashed Oceanside 66-44 on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Waldoboro. Continuous dedication to team defense was the key to the victory, as the Panthers held Oceanside’s historically potent offense to just 13 points in the first half.

“I am so proud of the way we played defense,” said head coach Nick DePatsy after the big win. “The guys shut down Foster, and then executed on offense.”

Panthers senior Gabe Lash led the charge defending Zeb Foster, Oceanside’s star guard that is one of the few holdovers from last season’s Mariners team that beat the Panthers on the way to winning the Class B South regional championship and playing in the state championship game. Foster was limited to just two points in the first half as the Panthers built a commanding 32-13 lead. He had only twelve points in the game, most of which came in the third quarter when the Mariners rallied for 19 points.

Coach DePatsy’s nephew, Rocco DePatsy, seemed to enjoy his first time playing in the rivalry against Oceanside, racking up 18 points to join Kristian Schumann as the leading scorers in the game. The 6’6’ senior center, who transferred from Cheverus this fall, was a beast under the basket at both ends of the court with seven rebounds.

While the Medomak defense was stuffing Oceanside, their offense was busy executing on all cylinders, too. Kristian Schumann led the initial Medomak Valley surge by scoring 12 points in the first half – alternating his scores between speedy drives to the basket and calm, three pointers from outside that kept the Mariners defenders off balance.

Mason Nguyen was the offensive instigator for Medomak in the third quarter, draining 11 points during the session at a key moment when Oceanside had finally shown some life by narrowing the Panthers lead to 11 points. DePatsy took over the scoring job in the fourth quarter, notching seven points in the frame, including a 3-pointer to put the game away.

Lash brought the crowd to its feet with a thunderous dunk in the second half after stealing the ball and racing up the court. The dunk took away the Mariners momentum and any dreams they may have had of a comeback as the Panthers dominated the rest of the game thereafter.

It’s still early, but the Panthers proved they have the formula to be a championship contender by displaying many different facets of basketball prowess and playing a deep roster with a variety of different skills.

“It all starts with the defense,” said coach DePatsy as he smiled and exited the court with a satisfied look on his face.

In addition to eighteen points from both Schumann and DePatsy, players scoring for the Panthers included Nguyen with 13 points, Lash with ten, Owen Dostie five and Vishal Mellor had two. Nguyen led the Panthers in rebounds with 11, while Lash and DePatsy each pulled down seven. Dostie had the most assists for Medomak with five.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season, while Oceanside dropped to 1-1.

