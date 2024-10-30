Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Oceanside 6-2 in a North Class B quarter-final game on Wednesday, October 30 in Waldoboro. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Mo Ngido, Luke Cheesman and Nevan Powers (back pass from Vishal Mellor). The Mariners scored one before the half, then added a second less than 10 minutes into the second frame to pull within one. Medomak answered the threat with three unanswered goals from Ngido, Mellor and Juan Carlson (on a through pass from Noah Swartz).

