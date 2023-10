Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Morse 5-1 in the Panthers den on Friday, Oct. 13. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes of play, on goals from Scarlett Flint and Kytana Williamson. Flint scored three goals and Williamson two. Grace Townsend had two assists, and Williamson, Flint and Rachel Richardson one each. Shaelyn Brochu scored a first half goal for Morse.

