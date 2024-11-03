Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Caribou 1-0 in a North Class B semi-final game on Saturday, November 2. The Panthers advance to the North B Regional championship game on Saturday, November 9 at Hampden Academy at 6:30 p.m.

Mo Ngido scored the game winner for the Panthers with 3:55 to play in the half on a cross from Seamus Donaghy. Vishal Mellor set up the goal with a nice long through ball to Donaghy down the right wing.

The two teams battled it out in a physical second half. Dima Cheesman made five stops in the period, to earn the shutout and advance the Panthers to the Regional finals.

