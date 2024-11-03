The Lincoln County News
Panthers sink the Vikings, advance to Regional finals Medomak 1 - Caribou 0

Medomak Valley boys soccer team defeated Caribou 1-0 in a North Class B semi-final game on Saturday, November 2. The Panthers advance to the North  B Regional championship game on Saturday, November 9 at Hampden Academy at 6:30  p.m.

Mo Ngido scored the game winner for the Panthers with 3:55 to play in the half on a cross from Seamus Donaghy. Vishal Mellor set up the goal with a nice long through ball to Donaghy down the right wing.

The two teams battled it out in a physical second half. Dima Cheesman made five stops in the period, to earn the shutout and advance the Panthers to the Regional finals.

Vishal Mellor is tackled from behind by Caribou;s Carsen Richards. (Paula Roberts photo)

Mo Ngido’s shot is stopped by Viking keeper Logan White. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

 


