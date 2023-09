Medomak Valley boys soccer team robbed the Tiger den for a 1-0 win on Sept. 10. Morgan Waltz set up the winning goal with a pass from the left wing to the center of the penalty box. Dima Cheesman was there to drill the ball in the back of Gardiner’s net for the game winner with 22:42 to play in the first half. Gardiner dominated second half action,but were unable to get past the Panther defense and Elli Pluecker in net.

