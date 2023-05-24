Advanced Search
Panthers split with Belfast Medomak baseball wins

at

Medomak Valley baseball defeated Belfast 8-1 on May 24 in Waldoboro. The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Hitting leaders for Medomak were Aaron Reed with a triple and single, Matthew Holbrook and  Sam Moody a double and single each, Hyaden STaples two singles, and Isaac Simmons a double.

Vellieux had a double to lead the Lions.

Holbrook, Staples, Chase Peaslee and Cole Winchenbach pitched for the Panthers in the win. Payson took the loss for Belfast.

Matthew Holbrook dives back to first safe for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Belfast catcher Bobby Banks makes the catch on a foul pop-up. (Paula Roberts photo)

Belfast softball robbed the Panthers den for a 7-5 win on May 24. The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Medomak chipped away, pulling within two in the bottom of the seventh. The Panthers were led at the plate by Olivia Pelkey and Addison McCormick with two singles each. Belfast was led by Mia Winslow and Hayle Withee with two singles each.

Medomak senior Cindy Shelmerdine takes off for third base. . (Paula Roberts photo)

