Panthers sweep the courts clean Medomak 5 – Morse 0

at

Isaac Swain returns a shot in Panther tennis action. (Paula Roberts photo)

Gavin White returns a shot for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley boys tennis defended their home courts for a 5-0 win over Morse on May 11. Isaac Swain beat Drew Marecek 6-1, 6-1 at first singles. Noah Ludwig defeated Elliot Harkins in a 7-2 tiebreaker, 6-0 at second singles. Zan Nyugen out stroked Isaac Hensel 6-1, 6-1 at third singles. Kory Donlin and Vishal Mellor teamed up to beat Riley Gale and Fritz Bertlesman 6-4, 6-0 at first doubles. Kylar Potter and Gavin White beat Micah Longbottom and Keith Libby in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 at second doubles.

