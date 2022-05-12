Medomak Valley boys tennis defended their home courts for a 5-0 win over Morse on May 11. Isaac Swain beat Drew Marecek 6-1, 6-1 at first singles. Noah Ludwig defeated Elliot Harkins in a 7-2 tiebreaker, 6-0 at second singles. Zan Nyugen out stroked Isaac Hensel 6-1, 6-1 at third singles. Kory Donlin and Vishal Mellor teamed up to beat Riley Gale and Fritz Bertlesman 6-4, 6-0 at first doubles. Kylar Potter and Gavin White beat Micah Longbottom and Keith Libby in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 at second doubles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

