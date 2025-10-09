The Medomak girls volleyball team beat Wiscasset 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Morse High School in Bath. The Panthers’ victory avenged a 3-1 loss to the Wolverines earlier this season.

Medomak battled back from an early deficit to win the first set 25 21, firmly controlled the second set 25-19, and then shocked Wiscasset by erasing an 18-9 Wolverines’ lead to win the third set 25-19 to complete the 3-0 sweep.

“Being a first-year program we have so many athletes that are very new to volleyball,” said Panthers head coach Ryan McNelly. “We’ve been seeing great progression all season, but it was really nice to see all their hard work pay off tonight.”

Andi Winchenbach led the Panthers in aces with seven, many of which came during a long service scoring run to close out the Medomak comeback in the final set. Abby Kopishke was a force the entire match with 16 set assists to go along with seven kills. Maggie Bruno led the Panthers in kills with eight and contributed eight digs. Sienna Lee led Medomak with 11 digs and served up four aces. Rheanne Simmons added six kills.

“We simply weren’t as ready as we hoped to be,” said Wiscasset head coach Julie Jones. “Serve, receive and overall movement will be key focuses in practice this week.”

Medomak improved to 7-4 with the win while Wiscasset dropped to 6-5.

“Wins and losses are part of the journey,” said Jones. “But what matters most is how we build from both. That’s what makes us stronger—not just as a team, but as individuals.”

MDI 3 – Medomak 1

The Medomak Valley girls volleyball squad lost 3-1 to Mount Desert Island on Saturday, Oct. 4 in Waldoboro.

The Panthers lost the first set 25 12 and the second set 25-10 before bouncing back with a 25-17 win in the third set. The Trojans edged the Panthers 26-24 to clinch the best-of five match 3-1.

Maggie Bruno and Brooke McNelly each had four kills. Abby Kopishke had the most aces in with three, followed by Sienna Lee with two. Kopishke had the most assists with 16. Rheanne Simmons had 16 digs, Lee had 15, and Bruno had 14. Lee had the only block for the Panthers. The Panthers dropped to 6-4 on the season while MDI improved to 6-4.

Camden Hills 3 – Medomak 1

The Medomak Valley girls volleyball team lost to Camden Hills 3-1 in a battle between young Midcoast volleyball programs on Thursday, Oct. 2 in Rockport. After the Windjammers, who are in their second season as a varsity program, narrowly took the first set 25-23, Medomak bounced back by winning the second set 25-18. The Panthers lost the third set 26-24 before the Windjammers clinched the 3-1 victory by winning the fourth set 25-18.

Abby Kopishke led the Panthers in aces with seven and had the most assists with 23. Maggie Bruno had the most kills for Medomak with 11, closely followed by Rheanne Simmons with nine. Sienna Lee led the Panthers with 16 digs and the team libero Katie Bickel was second with 12. Brooke McNelly, Andi Winchenbach, and Simmons each served three aces. Simmons recorded the only block for Medomak.

Sienna Lee taps the ball over the net during Medomak’s 3-0 sweep over Wiscasset on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Andi Winchenbach steps into a serve during Medomak’s 3-0 sweep over Wiscasset on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Rheanne Simmons passes the ball to a teammate during Medomak’s 3-0 sweep over Wiscasset on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Andi Winchenbach makes a pass during Medomak’s 3-0 sweep over Wiscasset on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Rheanne Simmons attempts to spike over the block of Wiscasset’s Ella Burkhardt during Medomak’s 3-0 win on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Olivia West leaps to get a better angle on her shot during Wiscasset’s 3-0 loss to Medomak on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Emily West hits a jump serve during Wiscasset’s 3-0 loss to Medomak on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo) Emily West lofts a pass during Wiscasset’s 3-0 loss to Medomak on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Bath. (Mic LeBel photo)

