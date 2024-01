Medomak Valley boys defeated Mt.View on the road, 50-48, on Friday, Jan. 12. Mason Nguyen netted two clutch foul shots with 11 seconds remaining to give the Panthers the lead. Kory Donlin netted 15 points (11) and Gabe Lash 14 (8R, 5S) for Medomak. The Mustangs were led by Noah Hurd with 25 points. The Panthers improve to 9-1 with the win.

Medomak Valley girls basketball team defeated Mt.View in a varsity double header on Friday, Jan. 12, 57-21. The Lady Panthers improve to 8-3 with the win.

