Medomak Valley boys soccer team came up big on Oct. 4 with a 3-1 win over visiting Maranacook. Morgan Waltz, Slavick Moody and Vishal Mellor scored for the Panthers. Medomak led 1-0 at the half, before the Black Bears knotted the score a minute and a half into the second frame on a goal from Seth Dunphy.

