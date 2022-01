Medomak Valley boys basketball team tamed the Black Bears of Maranacook 76-49 on Jan. 18 in the Panther den. Medomak jumped out to a 25-15 lead. Trevor Brown scored a career high 30 points in the win, Jacob Craig added 13, Patrick McKenney 11, and Jaiden Starr 10 in a balanced offensive attack. Maranacook was led by Brayden St. Pierre with 14 and Keagan McClure 10.

