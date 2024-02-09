The Medomak Valley girls basketball team was propelled by a dynamic scoring rally at the start of the second half to a convincing 65-32 win over MCI on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the Panthers’ den. Medomak Valley quickly turned a competitive 30-17 halftime lead into a rout by using a pressure defense to trap the Huskies in their own end, and then scored ten straight points off the ensuing turnovers.

Kytana Williamson led the way for the Panthers with 26 points. Also scoring for Medomak Valley were Sara Nelson 15, Chloe Fox 10, Audrey Jackson 7, Maya Cannon 4, Rachel Richardson 2 and Kat McKenney 1. Kayleigh Dunton led the Huskies with 11 points. Chloe Fox and Maya Cannon made an impact in the game by out-grappling the Huskies under the basket and winning rebounds for the Panthers.

Medomak Valley improved to 14-4 on the season, and the win elevated the team to second in the Class B South Heal Points standings heading into the playoffs. The MCI Huskies fell to 9-9 on the season, but made the playoffs and will play a preliminary round game in Class B North.

