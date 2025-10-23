The Lincoln County News
Panthers Volleyball Advances To Playoffs Camden Hills 3 - Medomak 1

at

Paige Gerlack spikes the ball during Medomak’s 3-1 loss to Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Medomak Valley girls volleyball team lost to Camden Hills 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 16 in Waldoboro in the Panthers’ season finale.

The Panthers lost the first set 25-15 and dropped the second 25-14 before rallying for a 25-20 win in the third set. Camden Hills responded to the Medomak challenge by closing out the match with a 25-16 win.

Maggie Bruno led the Panthers offense with seven kills in the match. Abby Kopishke had the most assists with 12, led the Panthers in service aces with four, and logged eight defensive digs. Katie Bickel had the most digs for the Panthers with 15 and Rheanne Simmons tallied a dozen. Brooke McNelly and Simmons had one block apiece. Andi Winchenbach contributed eight digs.

With a record of 8-6, Medomak placed sixth in Class C in their inaugural varsity season and will travel to third place Ellsworth (7-7) on Saturday, Oct. 25 for their first playoff match. Camden Hills improved to 8-6 while competing in Class B.

Abigail Kopishke makes a pass during Medomak's 3-1 loss to Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)
Rheanne Simmons digs the ball during Medomak's 3-1 loss to Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)
Maggie Bruno makes a pass during Medomak's 3-1 loss to Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)
Katie Bickel dives for the ball during Medomak's 3-1 loss to Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)
Andi Winchenbach smashes a serve during Medomak's 3-1 loss to Camden Hills on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)
