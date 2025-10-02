The Medomak girls volleyball team came from behind to beat Gray-New Gloucester 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Gray. The Panthers improved to 6-2 with the win. Gray-New Gloucester dropped to 2-6.

The Panthers lost the first set 25-19, but bounced back, winning the second set 25-19 and third set 25-13. After dropping the fourth set 25-13, the Panthers won the fifth and deciding set 15-11 to earn the 3-2 win.

“It was an exciting back-and forth match,” said Medomak coach Ryan McNelly. “We faced adversity and pulled it out from the brink of defeat. They are a really good, established program so it was a huge win for our team in our first season.”

Abby Kopishke led the way with 11 aces and 18 set assists. Kopishke, Maggie Bruno and Rheanne Simmons each had eight kills during the match. Simmons led the team in digs with a dozen and Kopishke was close behind with 11. Andi Winchenbach and Bruno each recorded one block.

Medomak 3 – Lewiston 1

The Medomak Valley girls volleyball team beat Lewiston 3-1 on Saturday, Sept. 27 in Lewiston.

The Panthers won the first set 25 17 and edged Lewiston 25-23 in the second. The Blue Devils bounced back and won the third set 26-24. Medomak closed out the win by taking the competitive fourth set 25-21.

Maggie Bruno led the Panthers in kills with seven, followed by Rheanne Simmons and Andi Winchenbach with five apiece. Sienna Lee served the most aces for Medomak with six, while Simmons, Abby Kopishke, and Winchenbach each recorded five.

Kopishke led the Panthers squad in set assists with 15. Simmons was tops in digs with 18, followed by Lee with 14 and Bruno with 13. Lee led the team in blocks with two and Simmons and Kopishke each had one.

