Medomak Valley boys basketball team defeated Gardiner 71-46 in make-up action on Dec. 18 in the Tigers den. The Panthers jumped out to 24-4 first quarter lead then brought in the reserves in the lopsided contest. Medomak was led by Trevor Brown with 22, Paarker Morrison 17, Gabe Allaire 9 and Jake Bickmore 8. Patrick McKenney added 10 assists.

Gardiner was led by Kalvin Catchings with 14.

