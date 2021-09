Medomak Valley boys soccer team won the battle of the big cats, 8-1 over visiting Belfast on Sept. 28. Addison Mellor and Zan Nguyen scored two goals each and Mo Ngido, Will Cheesman, Noah Ludwig and Jaiden Starr one each. Visal Mellor added two assists and Ngido, Slavik Moody, Jake Bickmore and Nevan Power one each. Zepherin Leppanen scored for Belfast.

Medomak girls soccer team raided the Lions den for a 4-0 win on Sept. 28.

