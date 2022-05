Medomak Valley baseball improved to 5-1 with a 20-6 thumping over Gardiner on May 3 on the road. Isaac Simmons collected the win, and Cole Winchenbach closed out the final three innings. The duo combined for a two hitter in the win.

The Panthers had 14 hits. Medomak was led at the plate by Jaiden Starr with three singles (2 RBI), Brady Carter a double and single (3 RBI), and Garret Hutchins (3 RBI), Winchenbach and Tucker Holgerson two singles each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print