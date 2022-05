Medomak Valley baseball defeated the Lions 9-1 in Belfast on May 25. Relief pitcher Porter Gahagan collected the win in three innings of work. K. Payson took the loss for Belfast.

The Panthers were led at the plate by Isaac Simmons with three singles (3 RBI), Blake Morrison a double and two singles, and Hayden Staples a double (2RBI). Littlefield had the only two hits for the Lions.

