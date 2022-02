Erskine Academy wrestler, Timber Parlin, of Jefferson, won the KVAC 182 pound title on Feb. 5 at the Augusta Civic Center. Lincoln Academy freshman Adam St.Cyr placed second at 106 pounds. At 285 pounds, Erskine’s Tyreke Hitchener placed second, and Medomak Valley’s Nathan Gess placed fourth. Lincoln wrestler Corbin Drake placed second at 195 pounds. Lincoln wrester Jayden Lafrenaye placed fourth at 145 pounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print