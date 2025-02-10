The Lincoln County News
Pease, St.Cyr and Workman pin down South B Regional titles Workman earns 100th career win

at

Three Lincoln County wrestlers pinned down Class B South Regional Wrestling championships at Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, Feb. 8. Lincoln Academy senior Cole Workman collected his 100th career win in his quarter-final match, then went on to win the 132 pound championship.

LA senior Adam St.Cyr won the 144 pound regional title, and Medomak Valley senior Shamus Pease won the 175 pound title. Lincoln’s Jakobi Hagar placed second at 175 pounds, and Medomak’s Grady Pease second at 190 pounds.

A complete report will appear in the February 14 issue of the Lincoln County News.

Lincoln Academy coach Shawn St.Cyr presents senior Cole Workman with a plaque commemorating his 100th career win. Workman went on to win the South Class B Regional 132 pound championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy senior wrestler Adam St.Cyr pins Waterville’s Evan Delaware in the quarter-finals on his way to winning the Regional South B 144 pound championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley senior Shamus Pease keeps Lisbon- Oak Hill’s Malachi Madore flat on the mat in the South Class B Regional quarter-finals. Pease went on to win the 175 pound regional championship. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

 

 


