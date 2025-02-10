Three Lincoln County wrestlers pinned down Class B South Regional Wrestling championships at Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, Feb. 8. Lincoln Academy senior Cole Workman collected his 100th career win in his quarter-final match, then went on to win the 132 pound championship.

LA senior Adam St.Cyr won the 144 pound regional title, and Medomak Valley senior Shamus Pease won the 175 pound title. Lincoln’s Jakobi Hagar placed second at 175 pounds, and Medomak’s Grady Pease second at 190 pounds.

A complete report will appear in the February 14 issue of the Lincoln County News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

