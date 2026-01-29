Medomak Valley’s Pease twins both won a weight class title and their teammate Reid Grindle placed second to boost the Panther team to a second place Class B finish at the KVAC championship wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta.

Grady Pease won the 190-pound weight division, and Shamus Pease earned the title in the 215-division. Grindle won three matches in the 157-pound division before losing in the championship match. Cole Bales placed fourth in the 285 pound division after losing the third place match.

The KVAC championship included 23 teams split across Class A and Class B. Wrestlers competed in various weight classes against a mix of both Class A and Class B athletes for individual KVAC weight class division championships. The individual scores counted towards the team scores, which determined the separate Class A and Class B team championships.

Class A schools had the top three overall scores. Oxford Hills emerged with the best team score (176.5), Edward Little (156.5) was second, and Camden Hills placed third (125.5). Winslow won the Class B title and finished fourth overall with a score of 121, followed by Medomak Valley, which finished fifth overall with 116.5. Class B Lincoln Academy placed 21st out of the 23 teams with a score of 22.

Medomak Valley and Lincoln Academy results by weight class are as follows:

106: Monette Swall (LA) pinned Bella Cerrato (Cony) in 5:25, was pinned by Liam McKenney (Winslow), and was pinned by Sean Blackmon (MCI) in 3:54.

113: Nathan Staples (MV) won 17-1 by technical fall over Danika Levasseur (Mt. Ararat/Brunswick) in 2:13, lost 17-0 by technical fall to Izaiah Cook (Nokomis) in 2:30, pinned Peyton Bishop (Winslow) in 0:23, won 13-9 over Liam Verhille (Gardiner/Hall-Dale), and lost 11-3 by major decision to Jacob Evans (Belfast).

126: Jacoby Achorn (MV) was pinned by Tristan Atwell (Oxford Hills), won 8-3 over Boyd Rowe (Morse), and was pinned by Mythias Travis (Belf) in 0:21. Jake Powell (LA) lost 13-5 by major decision to McKay McGowan (Skowhegan), and was pinned by Bentley Mitchell (MCI) in 2:29. 132: Mariah Young (MV) lost 17 0 by technical fall to Collin Clifford (Erskine) in 4:21 and was pinned by Wyatt Luce (Skow) in 0:41.

144: Boston Poulin (MV) lost 15 9 to Evan Smith (Mor) and lost 9-8 to Gavin Garbinski (MCI). Aubrey Quinn (LA) was pinned by Mythias Travis (Belf) in 1:08, pinned Luke Mayo (Skow) in 1:40, and was pinned by Lucas Nelson (Mt. View) in 2:18.

150: Grayson Downing (MV) was pinned by Riley Mooney (Cony) in 4:37, won 16-0 by technical fall over Kameron Quinn (Ersk) in 2:42, and lost 18-0 by technical fall to Evan Delaware (Wins) in 1:28.

157: Reid Grindle (MV) pinned Tichon Chipman (Mor) in 4:30, pinned Nick Pion (Cony) in 2:23, pinned Landon Kovales (OH) in 2:33, and lost 17-2 by technical fall to Dillon Gray (Mt. Blue) in 2:29 in the first place match. Henry Olson (LA) pinned Asher Oullette (Skow) in 1:49, was pinned by Dillon Gray (MtB) in 0:48, and was pinned by Ebin Manganella (Messalonskee) in 2:38.

165: Rowan Augustine (MV) won 21-11 by major decision over Quinton Cheney (G/HD), was pinned by Henry Sites (Skow) in 0:53, pinned McKinley Robinson Rice (Penobscot County) in 2:01, and was pinned by Mohammad Naser Haidari (Edward Little) in 4:39. Dawson McKenzie (LA) pinned Elijah Mogul (Nok) in 0:58, was pinned by Henry Sites (Skow) in 1:31, pinned Gage Delano (MtB) in 0:55, and was pinned by Quinton Cheney (G/HD) in 1:17.

175: Jason Pickett (MV) pinned Jackson Blake (Ersk) in 3:01, was pinned by Cooper Wren (MtV) in 3:21, and lost 1-0 to James Ward (PC).

190: Grady Pease (MV) pinned Ty Labonte (G/HD) in 0:12, won 17-2 by technical fall over Dawson Breton (EL) in 4:08, and won 9-1 by major decision over Muiin Cook (MCI) in the first place match.

215: Shamus Pease (MV) pinned Gabe Brewer (PC) in 0:55, pinned Noah Craney (Mor) in 0:34, and pinned Merlin Smith (EL) in 2:28 in the first place match.

285: Cole Bales (MV) pinned Kelton Morgan (MtB) in 0:44, was pinned by Trevor Wilkinson (MtA/ B) in 0:58, pinned Jayden Bonilla (Lewiston) in 0:31, pinned Wyatt Bickmore (PC) in 1:29, won 11 2 by major decision over Elijah Simmons (EL), and was pinned by Trevor Wilkinson (MtA/B) in 1:21 in the third place match.

Jacoby Achorn, of Medomak Valley, squares off against Tristan Atwell, of Oxford Hills, during the KVAC championships on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Valley wrestler Grayson Downing tries to escape a leg grab during the KVAC championships on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Valley senior Nathan Staples prepares to throw his opponent to the mat during the KVAC championships on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Valley wrestler Rowan Augustine is declared the winner of a match during which he sustained a bloody nose at the KVAC championships on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Valley’s Boston Poulin prepares to start the second period of his match against Evan Smith, of Morse, during the KVAC championships on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo) Medomak Valley’s Reid Grindle grabs a leg before taking his opponent to the mat during the KVAC championships on Saturday, Jan. 24 in Augusta. (Mic LeBel photo)

Here are some bonus photos from the meet:

