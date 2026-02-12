The Pease twins led the Medomak Valley wrestling team to a fourth place finish at the Class B South regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Waldoboro. Grady Pease defeated Braden McKenzie, of the Monmouth/ Richmond/Winthrop co-op team, to earn the regional championship in the 190-pound weight class. Shamus Pease beat Brady Godin, of Wells, in the 215-pound championship match.

Five other Panthers placed in the top four of their respective weight classes to automatically qualify for the Class B state championship tournament on Saturday, Feb. 14 at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln. Nathan Staples came in third in the 113-pound weight class; Grayson Downing finished fourth in the 150 pound division; Reid Grindle placed fourth at 157; Jason Pickett came in fourth at 175; and Cole Bales finished third at 285.

Dirigo won the Class B South regional title with 198.5 points, followed by Mountain Valley (139), Winslow (138.5), and Medomak (137). Lincoln Academy placed 11th with 52 points.

Jakobi Hagar advanced the farthest in the regional tournament for LA. Hagar placed second in the 175-pound weight class, losing to Tanner Bradeen, of Dirigo, by major decision 12-0 in the championship match.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at the regional meet automatically qualify to compete at the state championship. Wrestlers who place fifth and sixth place qualify as alternates, and would compete at states in the event that one or two of those in the top four of their weight class drop out. Other Eagles who qualified for the state championship tournament as alternates include Monette Swall, who finished fifth at 106; Aubrey Quinn, who finished fifth in the 144 pound division; Ryan Powell, who came in sixth at 150; and Henry Olsen, who placed fifth in the 157 pound weight class.

Medomak Valley and Lincoln Academy results by weight class are as follows:

106: Monette Swall (LA) was pinned by Desmond Marhue (York) in 4:28, pinned Aubrie O’Brien (Erskine) in 0:27, and was pinned by Angelito Tuell (Dirigo) in 4:57.

113: Nathan Staples (MV) pinned Hayden Dubois (Lisbon/Oak Hill) in 0:12, lost by major decision 16 3 to Christian Fleming (Mountain Valley), pinned Is’Bella Butrick (Y) in 0:20, and pinned Skyryen Clukey (Madison/Carrabec) in 2:45.

120: Mylz Morton (MV) was pinned by Robert Stevens (Wells) in 0:55 and lost by major decision 18-4 to Tanner Weakland (E). Kayla Thompson (LA) was pinned by Owen Vigue (Wi) in 0:46, and was pinned by Will Jennings (Monmouth/Richmond/ Winthrop) in 2:42.

126: Jacoby Achorn (MV) pinned Reeghan Than (D) in 2:47, was pinned by Julien Melendez (Y) in 0:45, won by technical fall 18-0 over Hope Bowie (Spruce Mountain), and was pinned by Katelyn McDaniel (L/ OH) in 1:32. Jake Powell (LA) won by major decision 8-0 over Hope Bowie (SM), was pinned by Quincy Nesbitt (Wi) in 1:43, won by major decision 27-15 over Reeghan Yahn (D), and was pinned by Tucker Morrow (M/ R/W) in 2:13.

132: Mariah Young (MV) was pinned by Nathan Harrington (M/ C) in 0:53 and was pinned by Vince Chapman (D) in 1:13. 138: A.J. Tardif (MV) lost by TF 17-1 to Connor Jenney (L/OH), and lost 9-8 to Wyatt Devoe (Wells).

144: Aubrey Quinn (LA) was pinned by Jake Davis (We) in 3:04, pinned Sydney McGahee (L/OH) in 0:25, and was pinned by Remi Gauthier (MtnV) in 4:00. Boston Poulin (MV) lost 5-4 to Gilbert Adams (Y) and lost 8-5 to Sydney McGahee (L/OH).

150: Grayson Downing (MV) pinned Jake Powell (LA) in 1:52, lost by technical fall 15-0 to Evan Delaware (Waterville), pinned Kameron Quinn (E) in 2:28, and was pinned by Riley Malloy (We) in 1:21. Jake Powell (LA) pinned Nico Sacchetti (Y) in 2:49 and was pinned by Riley Malloy (We) in 1:35.

157: Reid Grindle (MV) pinned Henry Olsen (LA) in 5:36, was pinned by Kaeden Swan (D) in 1:21, pinned Mercedes Valencia (MtnV) in 0:29, and was pinned by Ethan Rowland (M/C) in the third place match. Henry Olsen (LA) pinned James Hallock (Oceanside) in 2:41, and lost by major decision 10-1 to Ethan Rowland (M/C).

165: Rowan Augustine (MV) pinned Jack Malcolm (E) in 1:23, was pinned by Jonathan Kesaris (Wi) in 1:00, pinned Dawson McKenzie (LA) in 3:30, and was pinned by Carmine Scalia (M/R/W) in 2:03. Dawson McKenzie (LA) was pinned by Jake Fitzsimmons (L/OH) in 1:42.

175: Jakobi Hagar pinned Malachi Madore (L/OH) in 2:31, pinned Jason Pickett (MV) in 1:07, and lost by major decision 12-0 to Tanner Bradeen (D). Jason Pickett (MV) pinned Sam Berg (Wi) in 0:48 and lost to Jayden Horton (M/C).

190: Grady Pease pinned Jaden Mizera (E) in 0:53, won by technical fall 16-0 over Giovanni Patterson (D), and pinned Braden McKenzie (M/ R/W). Maks Gorgots (LA) pinned Bently Estes (M/C) in 1:10, was pinned by Braden McKenzie (M/R/ W) in 1:53, pinned Flynn MacAllister (Y) in 1:26, and was pinned by Giovanni Patterson (D) in 0:43.

215: Shamus Pease (MV) pinned Dakota Hammer (MtnV) in 0:25, pinned Ben Thomas (Wi) in 4:51, and won by technical fall 18-1 over Brady Godin (We).

285: Cole Bales (MV) pinned Kia Thomas (O) in 0:58, was pinned by William Martinez (We) in 1:20, pinned Connor Skidgell (D) in 0:47, and pinned Isaiah Trott (M/R/W) in 3:16.

