All tickets must be purchased in advance

Playoff picture

All Portland Expo and Augusta Civic Center tickets must be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/MPA . The Bangor CIC and the Portland CIA tickets from ticketmaster.

Boys basketball

Lincoln Academy boys (15-3) finished in the second seed in South Class B. They will take the winner of a preliminary game on Friday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo.

Medomak Valley (15-3) finished as the fourth seed in South Class B. they will take on fifth seed Yarmouth on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Portland Expo.

Wiscasset (9-9) finished as the fifth seed in South Class D. They will take on Buckfield on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12 noon in the Augusta Civic Center. The two teams split during the regular season.

12th ranked Boothbay boys finished 5-13, and out of the playoff picture in South Class C.

Girls baskball

Medomak Valley girls (14-4) finished as the second seed in South Class B. They will take on seventh seed York on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Portland Expo.

Lincoln Academy (10-8) girls (currently ranked eighth) will have a preliminary game. Date and time TBD. This post will be updated when Heal Points have been finalized and the game scheduled.

Boothbay girls finished 5-13 and out of South Class C playoffs.

Wiscasset girls finished 0-18 and out of South Class D playoffs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

