Third seed Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team will take on Morse on Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in Newcastle in a Class C quarter-final match-up.

Fourth seed Medomak Valley baseball will host fifth seed Fryeburg Academy on Thursday, June 8 at 4 p.m. in a South Class B quarter-final game.

Medomak softball travel to Lake Region on Thursday, June 8 for a South Class B quarter-final game.

