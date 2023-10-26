The third seed Lincoln Academy boys soccer team’s game against second seed Cape Elizabeth has been postponed from its initial date of Saturday, Oct. 28. The Class B South semifinal game will be played at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Cape Elizabeth.

Both the Medomak Valley boys game against John Bapst and girls game against Ellsworth have been postponed. The new dates have not been announced.

The fourth seed Medomak Valley boys soccer team was set to play in Bangor on Saturday, Oct. 28 for a Class B North semifinal game against top seed John Bapst. The second seed Medomak Valley girls soccer team was set to host third seed Ellsworth on Saturday, Oct. 28 for a Class B North semifinal game.

