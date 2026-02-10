Playoff Picture

Tenth seed Lincoln Academy boys basketball team ( 5-13) travels to seventh seed Oceanside (9-9) on Wednesday, February 11 for a South Class B preliminary game. Game time is 6 p.m.

Second seed Medomak Valley boys basketball team (15-3) will play the winner of the Lincoln Academy and Oceanside game, on Monday, February 16 at 2:45 p.m. at the Portland Expo, in a South Clas B quarter-final.

Fifth seed Wiscasset boys (13-5) will play fourth seed Carrabec (11-7) at 12 noon on Saturday, February 14 at the Augusta Civic Center in a South Class D quarter-final game.

Seventh seed Boothbay Region girls basketball team (5-13) will play second seed Buckfield (15-3) on Monday, February 16 at the Augusta Civic Center in a South Class D quarter-final game at 10:30 am.

