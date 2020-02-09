Girls basketball

Boothbay girls basketball team finished their MVC season with a 16-2 record and are seeded second in South Class C. The Lady Seahawks take on the winner of Sacopee and Kents Hill on Tues., Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lincoln Academy girls finished their KVAC season with a 8-10 record and seeded ninth and out of the playoff picture. Eight teams made the South B tournament.

Medomak Valley girls basketball team finished their KVAC season with a 6-12 record. The Lady Panthers are seeded seventh in North A, and will take on second seed Gardiner on Fri., Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The two teams split during the KVAC season.

Wiscasset girls basketball team finished at 0-18 and out of the playoff picture

Boys basketball

Boothbay boys basketball team wrapped up their MVC season with a 14-4 record and are seeded third in South Class C. The Seahawks will take on the winner of the Mt.Abram and Buckfield game on Mon., Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lincoln Academy boys finished their KVAC season with a 0-18 record and out of the playoff picture.

Medomak Valley boys basketball team finished the season with a 15-3 record and are seeded third in North A heal points. The Panthers take on Skowhegan on Sat., Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Wiscasset boys finished the season at 0-18 and out of the playoff picture.

