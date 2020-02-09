Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Playoff picture Boothbay and Medomak basketball teams headed to Augusta

at

Girls basketball

Boothbay girls basketball team finished their MVC season with a 16-2 record and are seeded second in South Class C. The Lady Seahawks take on the winner of Sacopee and Kents Hill on Tues., Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lincoln Academy girls finished their KVAC season with a 8-10 record and seeded ninth and out of the playoff picture. Eight teams made the South B tournament.

Medomak Valley girls basketball team finished their KVAC season with a 6-12 record. The Lady Panthers are seeded seventh in North A, and will take on second seed Gardiner on Fri., Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. The two teams split during the KVAC season.

Wiscasset girls basketball team finished at 0-18 and out of the playoff picture

Boys basketball

Boothbay boys basketball team wrapped up their MVC season with a 14-4 record and are seeded third in South Class C. The Seahawks will take on the winner of the Mt.Abram and Buckfield game on Mon., Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lincoln Academy boys finished their KVAC season with a 0-18 record and out of the playoff picture.

Medomak Valley boys basketball team finished the season with a 15-3 record and are seeded third in North A heal points. The Panthers take on Skowhegan on Sat., Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.

Wiscasset boys finished the season at 0-18 and out of the playoff picture.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company