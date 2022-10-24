Advanced Search
Playoff schedule and game changes

Boys soccer

Eighth seed Greely defeated Medomak Valley boys soccer 1-0 in overtime in a South Class B preliminary game on Oct. 22

Lincoln Academy boys soccer will host Fryeburg Academy on Wed., Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in a South Class B quarter-final game.

Girls soccer

Ninth seed Wells defeated Medomak Valley girls soccer team 3-0 on Oct. 22 in a South Class B preliminary game

Lincoln Academy girls soccer team will host Gray New Gloucester on Tues, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in a South Class B quarter-final game.

Cross Country

The State Cross Country championships will be held at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Sat., Oct. 29. Class B boys start at 12:20 p.m., B girls at 1 p.m., C boys at 1:40 p.m., and C girls at 2:20 p.m.

The LA Pumpkin Run has been moved from Oct. 26 to Thurs., Oct. 27 due to predicted rains. Race time is 4 p.m.

Football

Medomak Middle School football game at Hermon has been moved up a day to Tuesday, October 25 at 4 p.m., due to predicted heavy rain.

Number one seed Medomak Valley football will host eighth seed Belfast on Sat., October 29 at McMann Field in Bath. Game time is 7 p.m.

