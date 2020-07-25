Plourde in Second Going into Final Round of Maine Women’s Amateur

Bailey Plourde, 21, of Newcastle, sits in second place at the Maine Women’s Amateur golf championship, after two rounds. Plourde, out of Sheepscot Links in Whitefield, jumped out to a 3-stroke lead on day one of the three-day golf championship, Monday, July 20 at Augusta Country Club.

Plourde, the 2018 Women’s Amateur champion, sat out last year because she was doing an internship in Kentucky. She wasted no time getting back on top of the leader’s board, carding an even par 73 to take the lead.

Plourde sat at 4 under par after 11 holes on the first day, thanks to birdies on one, seven, and 11 and an eagle on four, a par-5 hole. She had a couple of bogeys on late holes to finish the day even.

After day one, Plourde led three players by 3 strokes on the classic central Maine golf course that has hosted numerous Maine State Golf Association championships over the years. In second place was former champion Kristin Kannegieser (Martindale Country Club), Erin Weimer (Val Halla Golf Club), and 16-year-old Ruby Haylock (Turner Highlands Country Club). Rachel Smith (Val Halla) sat 4 strokes back. Defending champion Jordan Laplume (Dunegrass Golf Club) was 7 strokes behind Plourde after day one.

Golfers battled sweltering heat and humidity throughout the first round. Temperatures were 10 degrees cooler on day two.

Plourde struggled in the second round on July 21, shooting a 5-over 78. Haylock hit for par to take a 2-stroke lead over Plourde. Smith sits 7 strokes back.

Haylock, down by 3 strokes after day one, chipped away at Plourde’s lead. They battled even on the first three holes. Plourde triple-bogeyed on four and Haylock doubled to cut the lead to 2. A double bogey from Plourde on six drew the two players even. Haylock took the lead on seven with a birdie, then finished out the field with five more birdies and two eagles. Plourde finished with five birdies and just missed an eagle on 18, which would have pulled her within 1 stroke of the leader.

