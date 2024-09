Wawenock Golf Club female member Heather Hendrix carded a round of 72. It is believed that it is a new club record.

If anyone has evidence of a better score, call the pro shop at 563-3938. Evidence of an attested and dated scorecard is needed.

If the club learns nothing to the contrary by the end of September, then Hendrix’s score of 72 will stand as the new women’s record and be displayed in the clubhouse.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print