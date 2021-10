Post season play-off action

South Regional cross country- Sat., Oct. 23, Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland; C girls (Boothbay-Wiscasset) run at 11 a.m.; C boys (Boothbay-Wiscasset) at 11:40 p.m.; B girls (Lincoln Academy) at 1:40 p.m. and B boys (Lincoln Academy) at 2:20 p.m.

North Regional cross country- Sat., Oct. 23, Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast; B girls (Medomak Valley) 1:40 p.m. and B boys (Medomak Valley) 2:20 p.m.

Boys soccer- Thurs., Oct. 21, Coastal Christian home vs. Grace Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 22, Wiscasset at Lisbon 1 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 22, Lincoln Academy at Greely (6 p.m.); Fri., Oct 22, Medomak home vs. Fryeburg Academy (no time scheduled yet);

Girls soccer- Sat., Oct. 23, Wiscasset at Monmouth, 1 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 23, Lincoln Academy at Erskine, 10 a.m.; Sat., Oct. 23, Medomak Valley home vs Lake Region (no time scheduled yet)

Field hockey – Thurs., Oct. 21, Lincoln Academy at Leavitt, 3:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print