If you plan on attending a basketball tournament in Portland, have your paperwork ready. Both the Portland Expo and Cross Insurance Arena are requiring proof of vaccination cards and a photo ID, or proof of a negative test within the past 72 hours and photo ID to attend basketball games at their facilities. Masks are also required.

These requirements have been set by the venues, and not the Maine Principals Association or participating schools.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print