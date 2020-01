Waterville girls basketball team beat Lincoln Academy 53-35 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 2. The Purple Panthers jumped out to a 19-10 first quarter lead and held for the duration of the game. Waterville was led by Sadie Garling with 14, and Kali Thompson 13. Lincoln was led by Maisy O’Brien with 8 points and Payson Kaler 7, Maddy York 7 and Olivia Stiles 7.

Lincoln boys lost 68-60 at Waterville.

