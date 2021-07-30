Race Through the Woods at Hidden Valley Nature Center July 30, 2021 at 8:23 am Midcoast ConservancyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRace Through the Woods to Return Sept. 25Race Through the Woods Returns for Sixth YearFirst Adventure Race Comes to HVNCPrices to go up Sept. 1 for Race Through the WoodsMidcoast Conservancy Volunteers to Be Honored at Annual Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!