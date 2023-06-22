Racers Post Fast Times in Waldoboro Day 5K Despite Rain

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 50 runners, from age 6 to 74, braved the cold, rainy weather to run in the Waldoboro Day 5K on the morning of Saturday, June 17. The participants finished the race with impressive times despite the conditions, including the event’s second best time ever, 16:59, by overall winner Connor Daigle.

The field posted three of the top four times ever in the race’s history. Ava Collamore, a freshman at Medomak Valley High School, broke the women’s course record in 21:29 to win the women’s race, with her twin sister Kaylee Collamore just eight seconds behind to earn second.

Daigle, the previous Waldoboro Day 5K winner and the 2021 Maine Class B cross country champion while at Medomak Valley, won by more than a minute and sprinted to the finish line with no other runners in sight. He competes on the track and cross country teams at the University of Maine at Orono.

“It’s great to be back racing in the local community,” Daigle said as he cheered on the other racers from the sidewalk in downtown Waldoboro. Camden’s Sam Tooley, 15, was the second runner to finish with a time of 18:02, and third place finisher Titus Muniz followed close behind at 18:17.

Age group winners for the women consisted of Lulu Leadbetter, age 0-19, 35:15; Miranda Dunton, 20-29, 25:09; Laura Sofen, 30-39, 22:56; Jaia Jamison Tooley, 40-49, 23:22; Elizabeth Hickey, 50-59, 38:56; Laura Buxbaum, 60-69, 30:06; and Carol McFarland, 70-plus, 33:32.

Men’s winners were Nathan Power, age 0-19, 21:27; Jeremy Stone, 20-29, 18:58; Matthew Norton, 30-39, 22:22; Darren Winchenbach, 40-49, 22:49; Kevin Woods, 50-59, 28:21; Dale Turner, 60-69, 25:30; and John Clifford, 70-plus, 34:16.

