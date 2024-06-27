Rain Fails To Dampen Spirits At Edgecomb 250th Birthday Road Race

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 50 runners braved a steady rain to take part in the Edgecomb 250th birthday road race on Saturday, June 22 in Edgecomb.

The road race event included a 10K race, a 5K race, and a kids fun run. It was a family-friendly activity that included a wide range of ages and running abilities, a woman pushing a stroller and even a dog that finished the race, too.

Perry Lebreton was the winner of the 10K race, completing the scenic course in a time that he recorded as 37 minutes and 22 seconds.

“That last hill was a tough one,” Lebreton said of the challenging topography that awaited runners near the finish line on Cross Point Road. “The rain was actually refreshing.”

Rick Elder was the second place male finisher in the 10K. Jessica Sutras, of Boothbay Harbor, was the top female finisher in the 10K and Nellie Sweet, of Alna, was the second woman to cross the 10K finish line. Other local runners that were among the top finishers in the 10K included Sherri Jewitt, of Boothbay Harbor, and Peter Kieselbach, of Edgecomb.

D.J. Kelly, of Boothbay Harbor, outpaced all runners in the 5K race. Jacob Verge, of Edgecomb, was the second male finisher in the 5K and the dynamic 11-year-old was the top finisher in the under-18 category. Maura Nicholson was the top female finisher in the 5K, followed by Alex Glowacky. Leisha McDougal, of Boothbay Harbor, was also among the top 5K finishers.

In all, 54 runners braved the conditions to help make the event a success.

“Almost all of the people that registered for the race or signed up as a volunteer showed up for the race despite the weather,” said volunteer race organizer Forrest Carver, who praised the support of all the volunteers and businesses that donated time and prizes. “It was a fun community effort and we’ll definitely be looking at the potential to do it again next year.”

