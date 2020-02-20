Advanced Search
Rams hustle past Panthers Cony 77 - Medomak 52

at

Simon McCormick calls out a play as he brings the ball up the court for Cony. (Paula Roberts photo)

Brandon Starr takes a short jumper for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Cony defeated Medomak Valley 77-52 in a North Class A semi-final game on Feb. 29 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Panthers stayed with the Rams in first quarter action. Cony took a 7-0 lead, before Medomak rattled off the next eight points, led by three hoops from Trevor Brown to take the lead. Cony went up by four, before the Panthers tied the game at 12-12 on hoops from Patrick McKenney and Jake Bickmore. Dakota Dearborn had the final say of the period to give Cony a 14-12 edge at the quarter break.

Bickmore hit a three to kick off the second period, but that would be the Panthers final lead off the ball game, as Cony fired in three straight hoops to take the lead for good.

Cony threw a feisty full court press at the Panthers all 32 minutes of the game, forcing 27 turnovers.

Scoring for Medomak were Brown with 16, Bickmore 15, McKenney 9, Parker Morrison 5, Aiden Starr 3, Brandon Starr 2 and Michael Simmons 2.

Scoring for Cony were Simon McCormkck with a game high 29 points, Luke Briggs 20, Dakota Dearborn 15, Kyle Douin 7, Brayden Barbeau 3 and Riley Geyer 3.

Parker Morrison breaks up the court for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

